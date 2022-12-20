SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week.

The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city.

Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under 21.

Those businesses are Lewis Drug on South Ellis Road, The Co-op Natural Foods on West 18th Street, Mercato on West 11th Street, Main and Main LLC on West Empire Drive, Circle K and Park Ridge Gas ‘N Park, both on South Western Avenue.

In each case, an employee gave alcohol to some 18 to 20 years old and was given a court summons.