SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Sioux Falls area teachers are receiving $500 grants from Levo Credit Union. One of them was handed out today at All City Elementary. The winners are nominated by students, parents, and community members for positively impacting kids.

In Jenny Joffer’s class at All City Elementary, her students are singing her praises.

Joffer grew up in Parker and found a career she loves. She uses music to reach the kids.

“Doubles doubles it’s no trouble for me to add doubles!” Sang the kids.

“Every day you just go into your job, you are trying to do your best you can to create an amazing environment for these kids, so this is kind of just a cherry on top of an ice cream sundae just coming in and being able to have parents see these things and appreciate them means the world,” said Joffer.

Suzanne Erickson is a classroom volunteer and nominated Joffer. She says her son Evan loves being in class because of his teacher.

“Things I love hearing from Evan when I pick him up from school, I’ll ask him what was your day like he will smile and say Miss Joffer told us a really funny story and she used her Australian accent or she sang us a new song on her ukulele, he now wants to learn to play the ukulele,” said Erickson.

“We’re always really having fun in class,” said Evan. “I can’t remember any time we weren’t having fun in class.”

The staff members we talked to at All City say Joffers’ energy is inspiring. Joffer says she had amazing teachers who set an example.

“So just knowing that each child deserves to have someone, an adult who is safe for them, who is rooting them on, who is cheering for them, and I just really wanted to be that for kids,” she said.

Joffer isn’t sure what she will use the $500 grant for, but you can bet it will be put to good use and it will be fun.

Levo received 73 nominations for the six $500.

The other teachers include Lindsey Irvine of Washington High School, Cait Haug, Discovery Elementary, Jennifer Jensen, Valley Springs Elementary, Kelli Fantroy, Lowell Elementary and Emily Tomkins, Harvey Dunn Elementary.