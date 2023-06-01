SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An endangered species is growing at the Great Plains Zoo.

The zoo announced two of its Red Wolves became first-time parents to six Red Wolf puppies. The litter of puppies includes two females and four males.

The parents, named Camelia and Uyosi, came to Sioux Falls in October in Washington and Texas, respectively.

Photo from the Great Plains Zoo.

Officials at the zoo are closely monitoring the puppies via camera and regular checkups. The zoo is asking people to use low voices around the Red Wolf exhibit.

“Camelia and Uyosi are amazing parents, I wouldn’t expect anything less from them,” Joel Locke, GPZ Animal Care Director, said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have vet staff and animal care staff that have worked with red wolves for more than 15 years. We had our last litter from our previous pair of red wolves in 2016, so the team is well-versed in red wolf care.”

The Great Plains Zoo said Red Wolves are the most endangered canid species in the world and there’s only about two dozen living in the wild.