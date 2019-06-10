6 culverts replaced on Yankton County roads last week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Warmer weather led to a productive week in Yankton County.

Workers made steady progress on fixing county roads damaged by Spring flooding. The Yankton County Commission posted photos of the Yankton County Highway Department working on roads last week. Six culverts have been replaced while clay has been hauled in for some areas and a bridge deck was replaced.

Crews had motor graders blading the roads and a tractor grooming and straightening roads. The largest culvert fixed was 48 inches wide and 80 feet long.

Authorities said the plan is to have the bridge on 448th Avenue open this week.

