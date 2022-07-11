SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you aren’t ready to do a 5-K race by the weekend, what about a .5K? It’s not only shorter in distance, but you can also help support a local organization in the process.

The population of Sioux Falls continues to grow – right now, that number sits at over 200,000.

With a growing city, the need for services provided by The Compass Center also grows. It’s an organization that helps survivors of sexual assault & domestic violence.

“We see anywhere from 10 to 30 new intake screenings a week here,” Lemke said.

“Any time a community grows, the need for social services and supportive services in the community are going to grow as well and victim services is no exception,” chief development officer, Jason Lemke said.

Each year, The Compass Center provides counseling and advocacy services for around 800 to 1,000 people of all ages.

This weekend, you have a chance to support the non-profit by participating in its .5K race. During the event, there are multiple rest stations for a chance to take a break and also participate in activities.

“Our rest areas are there to encourage people to slow down, we put race in quotation marks on our posters for a reason, we want people to slow down and enjoy themselves, interact with some of our community partners that are going to be there,” Lemke said.

Services provided to clients at the Compass Center are free of charge. Events like this help make that possible.

“We also view it as an outreach event, it raises awareness of the problems that we are working to address in the community, it raises awareness of what our clients and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, stalking, even human trafficking are going through in our community,” Lemke said.

So if you’re a runner or a walker, it’s a race that anybody can participate in.

The race starts and ends at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars at 11 am on Saturday, July 16th. If you’re interested in signing up, click here.