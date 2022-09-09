TEA, S.D. (KELO) – An upcoming event aims to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy.

In April, KELOLAND News introduced you to Sawyer and Wesley Bryan.

The two brothers have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which has no cure.

But their family continues to work hard to change that.

On September 24th there will be a Communi-Tea 5K at the City Park in Tea.

“It’s a school to school concept because we want to get as many people involved as we can in the community, so it starts at the Tea Park, goes south to Venture, jogs west, goes up by Legacy, up by the middle and high school, and comes back around to the Tea park, we are really excited,” dad, Beau Bryan said.

Right now, they have over 80 participants signed up.

Money raised from the event will go towards Cure Rare Disease.

“Which is the non-profit that we are connected with, based out of Boston, and they’re doing a lot of research and development for customized therapeutics related to gene editing, which would be the cutting edge science that we need to help our boys,” Beau Bryan said.

The 5K is open to anyone.

“One of the things we are trying to do with this event is to bring out everybody, you don’t have to be a runner, you don’t have to be an expert at 5Ks, 10Ks, we encourage to bring their dog, family, kids, push your stroller, just come out and joins us,” mom, JeanAnn Bryan said.

An event that’s a step in the right direction to making a difference.

You have until race day to sign up for the event. We’ve provided a link with more information and how to sign up here.