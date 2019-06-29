.5K Donut Dash raises money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people are looking to help sick kids in KELOLAND- one donut at a time.

A crowd filled Cherry Rock Park this morning for the The Northwestern Mutual Cancer Cure .5K Donut Dash.

Runners at The Northwestern Mutual Cancer Cure .5K Donut Dash.

Courtesy of KELOLAND News

People could walk or run the 546 yard course.

At the finish line there were donuts waiting for participants.

Courtesy of KELOLAND News

All proceeds today go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation looking to help cure childhood cancer.

Courtesy of KELOLAND News

“I think that there really isn’t a more important cause than our kids, and to be able to help be any part of finding a cure for kids cancer is everything,” Kristin Hoefert, an event organizer said.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the race, organizers say you can still donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand at their website.