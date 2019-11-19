Live Now
5G network goes live in Downtown Sioux Falls

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Verizon Network announced the 5G network is now live in downtown Sioux Falls. 

The announcement said Sioux Falls joined Houston and Boston as the latest cities with 5G Ultra Wideband officially live.

Anyone with a 5G compatible device can access blazing fast speeds possible only on the 5G UWB. The service is concentrated in downtown Sioux Falls at the following sites: Levitt at the Falls, Orpheum Theatre, Washington Pavilion, State Theatre and U.S. Federal Courthouse.

On November 1st, Senator John Thune and Mayor Paul TenHaken spoke at an announcement showcasing the 5G network

