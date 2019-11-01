5G dress rehearsal in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls got a glimpse of the future Friday. A demonstration of 5G is showing how the next generation of internet will change the way we use our wireless devices. Verizon says a 5G network will be up and running in Sioux Falls by the end of this month.

Sioux Falls is on the fast-track for a much speedier internet.

“Wow. Just blew through right through a gig. Holy Smoke! Just blew right through a gig.”

Feeding off a signal from a new downtown antennae, Verizon officials demonstrated how 5G will super-charge your devices with speeds of 1-gigabite per second.

“So we’re talking about 20 times more what most people ever use at home to be able to get one of these devices walking right down Phillips here in front of where we are,” Verizon Executive Vice-President Craig Silliman said.

Sioux Falls is getting in on the ground level of 5G, becoming one of the first of twenty cities in the country to be connected.

“Honestly, this is probably one of the biggest technology investments and advancements that we’ve seen in our city, ever,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

But it’s not just Sioux Falls that will benefit from 5G. People from all across South Dakota will be impacted by the technology.

“I think of precision agriculture, I think of tele-health and tele-medicine being able to deliver health care services via technology to remote areas all across South Dakota,” U.S. Sen. John Thune, (R) South Dakota said.

But 5G’s potential will be up to people who create the innovations that will revolutionize the industry, and ensure there’s no slowing down progress.

Verizon credits the City of Sioux Falls as well as federal legislation that is streamlining the process, helping them install the infrastructure needed to bring 5G to South Dakota.

The 5G tower downtown is also equipped to boost 4G capacity for your devices.