5G: Creating jobs; creating the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Right now, Sioux Falls is one of the first cities to have 5G. It is meant help improve broadband connectivity throughout the region and, eventually, the nation. Along with that, it’s helping to create more jobs in the market.

It’s been a little over a month that 5G has been available in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“It is going to revolutionize this industry,” President of Vikor Teleconstruction Mike Young said.

There are 10 small cells that can be found throughout the area. Over time, that little number will be getting much bigger.

“It’s going to be thousands roughly in our area alone,” Young said.

You can find them about a block away from each other.

“The frequency for 5G doesn’t transmit long distances – you get about one city block radius from each of each of these poles,” Downtown Sioux Falls 5G Installation Project Manager Eric Rodenborn said.

But it’s changing more than just the frequency strength.

“The quantity of workforce that’s going to be needed is going to grow substantially,” Young said.

Also how that workforce at Vikor Teleconstruction will tackle future projects going forward.

“Typically, on some of the older sites – the 4G towers – we’re accustomed to building them in more rural or remote locations and now they’re going to be focused on the heavily populated areas,” Young said.

“It takes a different kind of work force than just the guys that we’ve typically had at heights. There’s a lot more fiber and technology that go into these and, like I said, the underground work is absolutely complex,” Rodenborn said.

They have developed a partnership with Southeast Tech. This will grant opportunities to those seeking jobs in the industry a chance to train with professionals.

“So the partnership with Southeast Tech is kind of – there’s only one or two places in the entire United States that’s offering this. So as our industry continues to move into a professional trade, we’re excited to be on the forefront of that,” Young said.

Creating stronger connectivity through both the airwaves and the workforce.

“Now that we’re transitioning to 5G, it’s going to be really exciting because the speeds that are going to be unlocked are phenomenal,” Young said.

The new classes will begin on March 9th. You can learn more about Vikor Teleconstruction by visiting their website.