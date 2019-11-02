5G changing businesses, including the medical field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 5G is going to change the way we do business, including in the medical field.

KELOLAND News caught up with the Vice President of Information Technology at Avera’s e-Care, who says the high speed internet is going to save lives

Avera’s E-care in Sioux Falls is a virtual hospital; staffed with more than 300 employees, including doctors and nurses.

They serve over 450 hospital and clinics in 30 states providing emergency care over the phone and internet.

“Speed, the connection to our circuit is important for those particular service lines, versus a standard internet based connection,” Vice-President of Information Technology Troy Clavel said.

Clavel says 5G is going to help Avera provide critical care to patients in real-time.

“Imagine driving down a two lane interstate, this is going to be like driving down 10 Lane interstate at 800 miles an hour,” Clavel said.

Clavel says speed is everything in a virtual world. Here, doctors can examine a patient using video only with 5G. It’s going to be like the doctor is right there assisting the patient.

“They do procedures like re-establishing an airway, with a glide scope, moving that glide scope down on guiding somebody to move that scope down somebody’s throat area is a very critical time, you can cause a lot of damage, if you don’t get it correctly at the right time,” Clavel said.

It’s going to take time to get every one on the same page, but Clavel is confident it’ll save lives when it’s up and running.

“Imagine you had an unlimited budget in a perfect world, imagine a rural ambulance coming in from Western South Dakota, you know, very sparsely populated area, but they had connectivity with 5G all the way, even those older volunteer EMT’s; we could be beamed right into that ambulance and getting live video feeds for some urgent case that they could help guide them as that patient is in transit,” Clavel said.