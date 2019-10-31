5G announcement set for Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews have been hard at work in Downtown Sioux Falls installing infrastructure for 5G technology and, on Friday, public officials will celebrate the new network.

According to a news release from Verizon Wireless, crews have been working to build the 5G network in downtown. Sioux Falls will be one of the first cities in the nation with 5G technology by the end of 2019.

At Friday’s announcement, Mayor Paul TenHaken, Senator John Thue and Verizon officials will show a sneak peak of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network in a live demonstration. The new 5G network will bring faster download speeds to areas of downtown.

Also, Verizon is awarding $50,000 to the SIoux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation’s Innovation in Education Grant Program. The money will allow Sioux Falls teachers to apply for grants up to $10,000 to develop curriculum, enhance innovation, and promote collaborative learning in science and technology.

In October 2018, Thune hosted a U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing in Sioux Falls to talk about the next step in bringing 5G technology to South Dakota.