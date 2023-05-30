JONES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman died in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a GMC Acadia were both traveling west on Interstate 90 near Draper, South Dakota, Sunday when the driver of the GMC Acadia rear-ended the motorcycle.

Officials say the 52-year-old man driving the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries; the 59-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say neither was wearing a helmet.

The 16-year-old driver of the GMC Acadia was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges against the 16-year-old driver of the GMC are pending, authorities say.