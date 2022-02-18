SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For the first time in weeks, the number of new flu cases in South Dakota increased.

In the past week, 588 new confirmed cases of the flu were reported in South Dakota. Flu activity remained at the “regional” level. There have been 8,234 flu cases in the 2021-22 flu season.

The state health department reported six new flu-related hospitalizations and there have been 173 flu-related hospitalizations this season.

There have been 10 total flu deaths.

Flu season typically peaks in February, but the DOH says it peaked in the fourth week of December this year.

In the 2019-20 flu season, there were 14,776 flu cases, 547 hospitalizations and 33 deaths. In the 2020-21 flu season, there were 71 cases, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

Doctors have said it’s not too late to receive a flu shot.