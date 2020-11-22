58-year-old man’s name released in fatal crash near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Stockholm, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash north of Watertown Wednesday night.

Officials say both vehicles were heading north on I-29 when a Ford Mustang was rear-ended by a Chevy pickup. The Ford went into the ditch and rolled. 58-year-old Charles Slettedahl, the driver of the mustang, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man driving the pickup was not injured, and he was also wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.