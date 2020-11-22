58-year-old man’s name released in fatal crash near Watertown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Crash generic highway emergency lights

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Stockholm, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash north of Watertown Wednesday night.

Officials say both vehicles were heading north on I-29 when a Ford Mustang was rear-ended by a Chevy pickup. The Ford went into the ditch and rolled. 58-year-old Charles Slettedahl, the driver of the mustang, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man driving the pickup was not injured, and he was also wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests