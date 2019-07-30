58-year-old man identified as person killed in Pennington County crash

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who was killed in a motorcycle-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Johnson Siding.

Authorities say 58-year-old Marvin Olsen was killed when he crashed head-on with an SUV that crossed the centerline on South Dakota Highway 44.

Olsen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV, a 76-year-old woman from Rapid City received serious non-life threatning injuries. Charges are pending against her.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash