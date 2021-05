SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New details tonight on a deadly crash in northeast KELOLAND.

A 58-year-old man faces a vehicular homicide charge following a pedestrian crash that killed a 91-year-old-woman.

The crash happened Friday night on the south side of Redfield. Authorities say Donna Karr of Redfield died after being hit by a vehicle driven by Ronald Frankfurth from Iroquois.

Frankfurth also faces his 3rd DUI charge.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday in Spink County.