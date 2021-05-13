58-year-old man faces charges in connection with woman’s death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man been indicted on charges of felony murder and sexual assault charges.

Authorities say on April 23, police were called to an address in the 400 block of Maple Avenue for an unresponsive woman in the area. The woman, 42-year-old Robyn Runs Above, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed, revealing evidence of a sexual assault and that injuries sustained during the sexual assault played a role in Runs Above’s death.

58-year-old Marlon Little Bald Eagle was arrested in connection with the death and is facing rape and felony murder charges.