58-year-old man dies in semi vs. semi crash near Mound City

MOUND CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old man is dead after a semi-truck vs. semi-truck crash on Highway 83 near Mound City Wednesday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a southbound semi-truck hit the left front corner of a northbound wide load semi truck and trailer. The driver of the southbound truck was pronounced dead on the scene, while the northbound driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Names won’t be released until notification of family members.

The crash is under investigation.

