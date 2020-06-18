58-year-old Lennox man identified from fatal crash at I-29, I-229 interchange

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old Lennox man has been identified as the person killed in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Sioux Falls.

According to authorities, Roger Christians was killed when he lost control of his SUV while trying to take the Interstate 229 north ramp from Interstate 29 at 4:18 a.m. on Monday. The SUV rolled and Christians, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.