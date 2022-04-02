DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old man has died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Ford F250 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the roadway into the north ditch and rolled.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.