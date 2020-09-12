SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls has been filled with art for the 57th annual Washington Pavilion Sidewalk Arts Festival on Saturday.

Despite some chilly weather and a little bit of rain, there were still quite a few people walking around the booths in the morning.

And for some, the day started a little earlier than usual. This year, because of the pandemic, the Washington Pavilion dedicated a special hour for high risk people to shop before the festival opened to the general public. And all the shoppers that strolled through the festival today got to see almost 300 vendors, which is a record.

“In having this event, it wasn’t as easy as past years. It wasn’t a normal year. So, we are encouraging folks to wear masks whether it’s those people coming to the event, vendors, Pavilion staff, there will be social distancing encouragement, hand sanitizer stations everywhere. So we’re making it a very health and safe event,” CEO of the Washington Pavilion Darrin Smith said.

Tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News, hear from a vendor who was at the festival this year.