57-year-old Rapid City man identified as drowning victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County authorities say a Rapid City man drowned at Pactola Reservoir on Wednesday.

The Sherriff’s Office shared on Twitter that the victim was 57-year-old Terry Westergaard of Rapid City.

Authorities used technology to locate Westergaard’s body at a depth of more than 100 feet in the water. Witness had reported he was swimming near his boat, went underwater and never resurfaced.

Two divers from the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team were transported for medical evaluation, due to depth and water conditions. Both are said to be doing well.

Westergaard had previously served as the president of the State bar of South Dakota. According to a Facebook post when he took that role, Westergaard’s law practice was concentrated in the areas of insurance law and business litigation. He graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1990.