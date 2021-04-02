57-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash near Volga

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash south of Volga early Thursday morning.

According to officials, a car was heading south near the intersection of 464th Avenue and 220th Street when the driver failed to take a curve. The car went off the road and rolled.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The time of the crash and seat belt use are being investigating by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

All information is preliminary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 