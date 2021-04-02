57-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash near Volga

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash south of Volga early Thursday morning.

According to officials, a car was heading south near the intersection of 464th Avenue and 220th Street when the driver failed to take a curve. The car went off the road and rolled.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The time of the crash and seat belt use are being investigating by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

All information is preliminary.