SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old inmate had died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

According to the Department of Corrections, Frank Ashley died on Monday. Ashley was serving a prison sentence for third-degree and fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and aggravated incest in Pennington County.

Ashley is the fourth DOC inmate to die in 2023 and the third in July 2023.