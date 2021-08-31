57 in 35 miles per hour zone; Ravnsborg stopped for speeding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is accused of breaking the law again, this time for speeding.

Just days before being sentenced for his driving on the night of the crash that killed Joe Boever, Ravnsborg was pulled over for speeding.

According to court documents, Ravnsborg was pulled over in Hughes County on Sunday, August 22.

His attorney entered a no-contest plea for 2 misdemeanor driving charges on Thursday.

A background check from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System done in 2020 showed Ravnsborg has been cited six times for speeding from 2014 to 2018 in five different counties.