56th annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up begins this week

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — The 56th annual Buffalo Round Up begins this week.

Each year, thousands of people from across the country come to watch these bison.

“So this is our 56th Governor’s Buffalo Round Up. We started in the 60s officially and we’ve been doing it every year since then,” Stalder said

And this year’s event at Custer State Park is expected to be big.

“If our summer season was anything kind of an indicator for this event, it could be a very big event this year. We could have a lot of people showing up. Anywhere between that 20-25 thousand range. We are going to see a lot more tour buses this year than we ever have. We didn’t much last year due to COVID so we are expecting larger numbers,” Stalder said.

Right now there are 1,450 bison here on Custer State Park. On Friday, riders will be rounding up 1,356.

The roundup allows crews to not only brand the bison, but to check on their health and do pregnancy tests.

Nearly 370 of these bison will be auctioned off come November.

“The unique experience of the round up is that you can see a large number of animals at any given time, and bringing the animals towards the crowds. There’s just not any other place where you can see that many of the bison moving at one time so I think that’s kind of the unique experience that folks are looking for,” Gooder said.

An experience you’ll only find in South Dakota.

Parking gates will open up at 6:15 Friday morning. The event is free of charge.