56-year-old man killed in rollover crash near Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced a 56-year-old man was killed when his pickup truck went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning. 

Authorities say the crash happened on 461st Avenue, six miles south of Chancellor, at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The truck left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The name of the man hasn’t been released, pending notification of family. 

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

