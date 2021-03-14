54th annual Sportsmen’s Show comes to a close Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The yearly Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show concluded Sunday at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

About 200 vendors attended this year after the show last year was abruptly cancelled because of COVID-19 one hour before the doors were set to open. Cory Brock, fishing manager at Reeds Sporting Goods, had been all set to be a part of last year’s show when the news came that it wouldn’t happen.

“Last year was a crazy year. We were set up, ready to go and kind of had the carpet ripped out from underneath us, and you know, but we’ve been doing this show for a number of years. I’ve been with Reeds for about 17, and they were doing it long before I was even around,” Brock said.

“This is our 54th year of the show and the show is owned and operated by the same family for all 54 years,” said Michael Costanzo, public relations for the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show.

“We’ve had a lot of turnover this year due to the fact that we normally have a lot of resorts from Canada,” show manager Barry Cenaiko said. “The borders are closed right now, so we worked at it. We have a lot more, you know, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota resorts here, so people can really connect with their local resorts.”

Kelly Bunde of Lyons, South Dakota was one of the people at the show today.

“That’s our favorite part of coming is getting to see all the new toys and see what’s out there,” Bunde said. “As far as being cancelled, we’re happy that things are opening back up and that we’re able to be back in public and see what’s going on.”

Lucas Van Duyn had his eye on some new rigs.

“The ATVs,” he said.

“We saw the hype around the show this weekend,” Brock said. “Everybody’s excited. You got a little nice weather down here. They’re ready, I mean, they are on the water down here already, but yeah, everybody’s excited right now for the summer to come here.”

Cenaiko estimated that around 15,000 people attended the show this year.