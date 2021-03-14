54th annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show ends Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center had its last day Sunday.

It was cancelled last year an hour before it was supposed to start because of COVID-19. This year there were around 200 vendors at the show.

“Our numbers are right on, so we’re very grateful and it’s been a great weekend. We’re hoping to have a great Sunday, it looks like we’re already in progress of getting that. We couldn’t be more pleased,” show manager Barry Cenaiko said.

