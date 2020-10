LE MARS, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Iowa have released the name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says Claudia Ferguson, 54, was found dead at 111 W. 3rd Street in Kingsley, Iowa on Monday. The county medical examiner deemed the death suspicious. The manner and cause of death is not known at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Ankeny, Iowa.

The investigation is on-going.