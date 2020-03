SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Westport Avenue, near Benson Road on Monday night.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said the driver was southbound on Westport Avenue when he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and left the roadway. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the crash is on-going.