CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Wagner woman is heading to federal prison after being convicted of assault and abuse charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 53-year-old Tina Sully was a foster and adoptive mother to several kids.

Court documents say that from 2003 to 2021, Sully would beat them with belts and hangers and withhold food for days.

Sully will spend 10 years behind bars followed by 3 years of supervised release.