53-year-old man arrested after pointing rifle at woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 53-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested Monday night after allegedly pointing his rifle at a woman in an apartment complex.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Bradley Buckmaster was arrested and is facing an aggravated assault charge. Clemens said a woman told police Buckmaster was on his deck on the third floor of an apartment complex in the 5000 block of South Nevada Avenue with his rifle around 8:30 p.m. The victim said he was pointing the gun around the complex and ended up pointing it at her.

The victim, age 25, went to a safe place and called the police. Officers found Buckmaster in the apartment and found the rifle was loaded. Buckmaster told police he just got a new scope and the gun was unloaded when he was pointing it.

Clemens said the aggravated assault statute comes down to if a victim feels fear for his or her life. The victim has to feel threatened, Clemens said, and it doesn’t matter if the gun is loaded or unloaded or a real weapon or a fake weapon.

“It certainly put fear in this woman’s mind,” Clemens said.