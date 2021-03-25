53-year-old, Hill City sawmill, to shut down due to lack of timber available for purchase

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 53 years in operation, the Sawmill near Hill City is shutting down.

The owner made the painful announcement Monday. He says there’s no longer enough timber available for purchase in the Black Hills to keep the sawmill running.

“It’s been a sad week and I can just say sorry to them boys,” Jim Neiman, owner of Neiman Enterprises, said.

Jim Neiman is the current owner of Neiman Enterprises, which has been operating in the Black Hills since 1936 under his family name. He says shutting down the Hill City Sawmill was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make.

“The timber industry is a very tight knit group, it’s like a family. It feels like you are losing a relative,” Neiman said.

Related Content Demand grows for housing market in Spearfish

The mill directly employed 120 people and 12 contract crews, and supports countless other local businesses in the area. The company plans on operating for 60 days following the announcement, as long as there are enough employees to keep going.

In a statement made by Hill City Mayor Kathy Skorzewski. She says there will be an obvious financial impact. But more importantly the bigger loss is the families affected by the unemployment.

Neiman says his company relies on the Forest Service for almost 80% of its lumber.

He says lumber markets have been exceptionally high for the past year and have broken records. The problem here is purely a lack of timber available for purchase.

“We don’t have places to go, it’s that simple. We’re down with a low volume under contract and I’ve taken all the risk I can. We had to make one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Neiman said.

A new report released by the USDA Forest Service says the current volume of standing live saw timber does not support a sustainable timber program at recent rates of harvest.

Scientists are calling for a 50% to 60% reduction in timber production for the Black Hills National Forest over the next several decades.

The recommendation follows a mountain pine beetle infestation that killed nearly 9 million ponderosa pine trees in the Black Hills.