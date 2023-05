SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mail carriers collected more than 53-thousand pounds of food Saturday as part of Feeding South Dakota’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The postal workers picked up bags of donated food left at mailboxes throughout Sioux Falls and delivered them to Hy Vee stores in collection trucks. This is Feeding South Dakota’s largest food drive of the year.