ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night.

An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road.

The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.

The 52-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the SUV. He was taken to a Mitchell hospital where he later died.

A 51-year-old passenger was not hurt in the crash.