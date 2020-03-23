51-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for stabbing, strangling woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 51-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police stopped the man from straggling a 25-year-old woman Sunday morning.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, officers stopped Fikru Gudeta from strangling the woman in an apartment in the 300 block of North Kiwanis Avenue Sunday morning.

Clemens said the dispute was some sort of boyfriend/girlfriend argument. According to police, the man grabbed a knife and threatened the woman. She tried to get the knife away, and Gudeta grabbed another knife. While the woman was getting cut, she was able to call 911, police say.

While fighting with the woman, Gudeta also grabbed a 1-month-old child they have together and held the knife to the child. The child was not harmed, Clemens said.

The victim had wounds to face, shoulder, neck and chest, but they were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Gudeta faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, abuse to a minor, interference with emergency communication and violation of a no contact order.