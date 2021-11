BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a crash east of Box Elder on Saturday morning.

Authorities say preliminary crash information indicates a Chevy Monte Carlo was traveling westbound on Highway 1416 when it left the roadway to the south, struck a guardrail, continued down the ditch and overturned.

The 51-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.