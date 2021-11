SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl at a gas station.

Police say the girl was waiting to buy something Saturday afternoon, when the man leaned over and grabbed her between the legs.

The girl went outside and told her family, who called police. Officers arrested 51-year-old Shawn Kaster. He is charged with sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.