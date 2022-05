BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 51-year-old hiker died on the trails Friday afternoon.

According to the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, the hiker collapsed near Grizzly Creek Trail in the Keystone area.

Life-saving measures were taken until emergency services arrived, but, officials say the hiker was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

The deceased is from Alexandra, Minnesota. No further information has been released at this time.