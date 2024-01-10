PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man is facing a list of charges after a series of events that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Police say at around 9 p.m. that night, officers were called to an assault in the 300 block of East 5th Street.

They were told that 51-year-old Michael Andrews and two women were driving around town when Andrews assaulted the driver.

She got out of the vehicle, and Andrews began driving around with the other woman.

Authorities say he then attacked her.

The vehicle got in a pursuit south of Fort Pierre, but it was called off due to weather.

It was later found crashed in Lyman County.

Andrews and the woman were taken to a Pierre hospital, where he spat on officers.

Officers learned that Andrews had taken the vehicle without permission and would not let the woman get out.

Charges against him include aggravated assault domestic, and 2nd degree kidnapping.