51 DWI’s at Sturgis Rally so far

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Arrests for drunk drivers are on the rise at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis authorities said police have had 22 arrests for DWIs, which is well above last year’s final tally of 12. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said including the Rapid City District, a total of 51 DUI arrests have happened. Police said they aren’t sure why there’s such a large increase.

Felony drug arrests are also on the rise with 45 total, compared to 21 at the same time last year.

The have been no fatal crashes reported as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day at the Rally. A B-1 flyover of Main Street will happen at 3 p.m.