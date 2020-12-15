$50,000 matching gift challenge to help Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Animals hold a special place in the hearts of Ted and Stuart Tufty.

“We just love animals,” Ted Tufty said.

Now, the former Sioux Falls residents want you to help double the love.

Starting now through the end of the year, the Tuftys will match up to $50,000 in donations to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“When we heard the news we were just shocked and stunned that these people thought of us to give this money to,” SFAHS Events Coordinator Whitney Fowkes said.

From food, to medication, to surgeries, the funds will help cover a variety of costs.

“It’s definitely been an interesting year because of COVID-19. We haven’t been able to do our events and donations that we would usually get in from those events, they’re not in this year, so we definitely need the money because those events and our donations are slightly down,” SFAHS Volunteer Coordinator Dana Konzem said.

The Tuftys have supported the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society in other ways over the years as well, including fostering and volunteering.

Now the husband and wife continue to show some love for animals, and they want the community to join them.

“I just want the people in Sioux Falls to take advantage of this and match that $50,000. That’s $100,000 to the humane society and certainly the humane society could use that boost,” Ted Tufty said.

Whether you donate online or through the mail, be sure to include “MATCH 2020” in the description, on a memo line or enclosed note.