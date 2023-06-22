SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Low-income families in Sioux Falls should soon have an easier time getting internet access thanks to a $50,000 grant announced Thursday by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. The money will be used to hire an enrollment specialist who will walk families through the process of applying for discounts on internet services offered through the federal government.

Community leaders are calling this grant money a “game-changer” for closing the local digital divide.

As many as 15-percent of households in Sioux Falls are considered unconnected to the internet.

“Those who lack access to the internet lack access to opportunity,” Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation Vice-President for Community Investment Patrick Gale said.

But a $50,000 grant is being touted as opening up a world of opportunity for families eligible for monthly discounts on internet service and a one-time voucher to purchase a computer. A new enrollment specialist, to be hired by South Dakota Voices for Peace, will help families apply for the financial help in what can otherwise be a complicated and time-consuming process, if they do it themselves.

“One enrollment takes about 60 minutes to complete and can involve four or five different contacts with that eligible client so it takes a long time to bring the right documents to get verified,” South Dakota Voices for Peace Executive Director Taneeza Islam said.

Sioux Falls classrooms are dealing with a digital divide at places like Hawthorne Elementary where roughly 30-percent of students don’t have internet access at home.

“I think our Title I schools struggle with keeping that connectivity piece. They may have it for a month, and then it’s gone again,” Hawthorne Elementary Principal Stephanie Jones said.

As part of a pilot program this spring, an outreach team with South Dakota Voices for Peace visited Hawthorne and worked with families to apply for the financial help

“We often had families waiting in line to sign up for connectivity and that assistance really helps them be able to help their kids in school, be able to access doctors,” Jones said.

Jones says having that connectivity will open up more opportunities to build math, science and reading skills among students who’ve been going without internet for too long.

South Dakota Voices for Peace plans to post the job opening for the enrollment specialist next week.

As many as 25,000 families in Sioux Falls are eligible for financial help for their internet, yet many of them don’t even know that help is available.