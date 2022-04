SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been four years since Emerald Ash Borer was found in northern Sioux Falls.

Since then, crews have removed ash trees all over the city.

Now Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is asking for volunteers to help plant 500 trees across two dozen parks.

The tree planting will take place from May 11th through the 14th.

Organizers need about 80 more volunteers.

To learn how you can get involved, click here.