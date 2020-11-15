500 served at an early Thanksgiving meal giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Turkey, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole were all on the menu for Augustana Lutheran Church’s ninth-annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Usually people are able to sit down inside the church to enjoy their free, early Thanksgiving meals, but this year was different because of COVID-19.

The meals were packed up by volunteers and then given out to-go for anyone who stopped by between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. this afternoon. The event also partnered with Church on the Street, a ministry for those without homes in the area, to have donated items like boots and coats available for anyone picking up a meal.

“There’s so many things that are fun about doing that each year. I think one of the best things is just seeing the sense of community that develops between our guests and between our volunteers. And also we just know that there are a lot of people in need in our community and, especially this time of year, it’s so good to be able to help them and give back,” Pastor Amy Martinell with Augustana Lutheran Church said.

Volunteers served 500 people today.

