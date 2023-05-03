SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 46th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale kicked off Wednesday in western Sioux Falls. As the largest organized rummage sale in the state, this event promises a variety of things to buy with good deals.

With more than 500 sales this year, there’s a good chance you can find just about anything you’re looking for at the Kingswood Rummage Sale.

“I found some clothes for my grandkids. We just found some pots to plant some different things in at this rummage sale,” Julie Anderson from Chamberlain said.

And even if you’re just browsing, there’s excitement to be found.

“Stop at almost everyone that you can, just make conversation. Asking goes a long way. If you’re looking for something in particular or if someone’s really courteous to you, they’ll ask you what you’re looking for. You’ll kind of say, ‘Well I’m looking for this’ and they’ll say ‘Well, that person down the street has that.’ So it doesn’t hurt to ask but just be friendly and honestly just have fun with it,” Dan Thorson from Sioux Falls said.

For many sellers, though, the annual rummage sale is a family affair.

“I come from a family of six children; there’s five of us girls. One of my sisters live here. We’ve been doing this for over 40 years. I think in all the years they’ve had it, we’ve missed two. So it’s just a good family thing — nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, old aunties, friends we haven’t seen for ages. They all come, we have coffee and goodies, so it’s fun. It’s just a good way to reconnect with a lot of people,” seller Mary Willgin said

A tradition that surpasses time.

“This year is kind of tough, we lost a sister two months ago so a lot of her stuff is in here. So, you know, we cry, we laugh, you know through the years just things happening, you know, it’s just life. And this is a fun part of it,” Willgin said.

The rummage sales run through Saturday with various hours.

For a full list of all the houses involved, as well as when and where you could find food trucks, click here.