SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 50 years ago the United States Air Force carried out a massive bombing mission over Vietnam that proved to be a pivotal point in the war and was instrumental in freeing hundreds of American POW.s.

The mission was called Linebacker II.

As we get ready to honor our nation’s heroes on Veterans Day next week, KELOLAND News talked with a South Dakotan who flew in several of those bombing missions.

Linebacker II was called the 11-day war with 270 B-52 bombers inflicting a wave of destruction on North Vietnam.

“It was actually 12 days of continuous bombing of North Vietnam right around Christmas of 1972, the 11 days moniker comes from the fact that we stood down on Christmas Day,” Retired Air Force Captain Kim Morey said.

Retired Air Force Captain Kim Morey, who was only 20 years old at the time, flew in five of those missions as a tail gunner.

“The largest surge in one evening was December 26, one of the days that I flew, there were 120 of those 270 B-52’s that were in the air and dropped bombs on strategic targets in North Vietnam in about a 15-minute period, wow I can’t imagine experiencing that from the other end, it was scary enough from up top,” Morey said.

Linebacker II was instrumental in getting the nearly 600 American POWs released.

“Basically the message from Lineback II was you’re not getting anything until you send them home,” Morey said.

The all-out blitz of the nightly bombings and the negotiations that followed paved the way for POWs, including those from South Dakota, to come home.

During Linebacker II, the U-S lost 15 B-52s and several of their crewmen.

