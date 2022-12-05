SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Rapid City on Monday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave. near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2013 Subaru BRZ.

The 50-year-old was driving the Subaru and was not wearing a seatbelt. The man was pronounced dead at a Rapid City hospital.

A 50-year-old woman was driving the GMC Yukon with a 14-year-old girl as a passenger. Neither were injured in the crash and both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.